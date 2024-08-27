Why are Oasis reuniting? It may stir the emotions – but mostly this is all about good business

And why shouldn’t they? The myth and mystery has grown since they split in 2009. Noel Gallagher previously turned down £10 million to tour, or so reports claim. But then, he hadn’t just lost £20 million in a divorce, at that point. And no matter how wealthy you might be and how much you earn from song-writing royalties, the money that an Oasis reunion will generate is not to be sniffed at.

The more nuanced question is this – to paraphrase a lyric from Cigarettes and Alcohol: Is it worth the aggravation?

Oasis lead singer Liam Gallagher (left) and his brother Noel

The answer to that, almost certainly, is yes. Because there’s never going to be a better time for Noel and Liam to reunite than right now.

Noel’s brilliant High Flying Birds have plateaued. They’re on a good plateau, of course, where they can headline festivals, though medium-sized, rather than the biggest of all. New records are greeted with a lukewarm response, rather than the giddy frenzy that greeted his first two records. He’s in a great place, though it’s more of a holding pattern than a (champagne) supernova.