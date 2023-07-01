Review: Reef at KK's Steel Mill, Wolverhampton

Reef at KK's Steel Mill. PHotograph: Peter Hunt

The Glastonbury-based band's concert had been postponed from April 1 after bass player Jack Bessant's serious head injury in March.

The long-haired and bearded musician looked back to full health as the band romped through songs from throughout their 30-year career.

Singer Gary Stringer, a Wolves fan, seemed thrilled by the response from the packed Black Country audience.

He apologised that is voice had been affected by his recent 50th birthday celebrations, but it was difficult to detect that from his full-power performance.

New guitarist Amy Newton, who features on the band's recent sixth album Shoot Me Your Ace, was outstanding and drummer Luke Bullen drove the band on relentlessly.

Favourite Place Your Hands was the usual audience singalong and Reef were in top form on songs like Revelation, Stone for Your Love, Higher Vibration and Come Back Brighter.

Reef did indeed come back for a four-song encore including an acoustic Mellow featuring just Gary and Jack, with the others joining them for a romp through Lucky Number, a storming Yer Old and End.

Support came from West Midlands hard rock favourites Voodoo Sioux, featuring Nige Halford, brother of Judas Priest's Rob, on drums and When Rivers Meet from Essex.

When Rivers Meet, led by Grace and Aaron Bond, delivered a well-received 10-song blues and rock set with singer Grace impressing with her vocals and her husband excellent on guitar.