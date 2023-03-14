Fans can relive 'great times' at intimate evening with iconic Stourbridge rock stars

Adam Mole, left, and Jonn Penney

Jonn Penney and Adam Mole, who is the guitarist and keyboard player for Stourbridge-formed alternative rock band Pop Will Eat Itself, will roll back the years at Stourbridge Town Hall on Saturday, March 25.

The event, called Neds & Poppies – Show & Tell, will take place in the Wollaston Studio.

It will see special screenings of two long-form videos recorded in the 1990s – Nothing Is Cool by Ned’s Atomic Dustbin and Unspoilt By Progress by Pop Will Eat Itself.

After the intimate screenings, the pair will take part in a Q&A session hosted by Brum Radio’s Andrew Wagstaff where fans will be able to ask questions.

Jonn, 54, said it will be a chance for curious fans to ask the pair anything they like.

Speaking about long-form videos, he said: "They were really popular. That experience has disappeared.

"People would have bought them on VHS. No one will have watched them for a long time, so for many it will be like reliving the great times they had when they were young.

"I really enjoy connecting with these people. We were a very similar age to our fans.

"We were growing up with people from the same generation as us. It was a tight relationship we had with them.

"It's nice we are reminding ourselves of that relationship."

He added: "It's special to be coming back to Stourbridge to do this.

"We're going to be sat there with people we love and respect. They have been as much a part of our lives as we have theirs.

"People still turn out in their hundreds and thousands to come and see us. We are very blessed."

Kelly Martin, venue manager for Stourbridge Town Hall, said The Neds and the Poppies were two of three iconic bands, along with The Wonder Stuff, who had put Stourbridge on the musical map in the 1990s.

Songs by Ned's Atomic Dustbin include Happy, Trust and Not Sleeping Around, while Pop Will Eat Itself's back catalogue includes Get the Girl! Kill the Baddies!, X Y & Zee and 92 Degrees.

The show starts at 7pm, with an interval in between the two films for refreshments.

Tickets cost £15 in advance or £18 on the door.