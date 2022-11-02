New ticket partnership for Bilston's iconic Robin music venue

The Robin at Mount Pleasant, Bilston

The new venture between The Robin, and ticket provider Gigantic has been designed with the customer at the forefront, eradicating many charges imposed by most ticketing companies.

The partnership sees Gigantic as the headline provider of tickets for the full programme of shows at the music club.

Tickets previously purchased from other outlets will still be valid for upcoming shows.

With Gigantic’s e-tickets only a 10 per cent booking fee applies for their programme of events.

By switching to e-tickets, customers will have their tickets instantly accessible on their phone.

The Robin management has issued a statement saying: “Stepping into 2023, The Robin will be more customer-focused, pricing tickets for our shows keenly where we can and working with partners like Gigantic to reach new audiences. We’ve listened to customer feedback who felt some of the ticketing charges were excessive. Now, there will only be a 10 per cent booking fee which we are delighted with.”

“The team at Gigantic have acted swiftly to add our entire calendar to their website and we look forward to working with them well into the future. This partnership will allow us to focus on bringing more great acts to The Robin and ensuring our customers are engaged with the programme. ”

Mark Gasson, managing director of Gigantic, added: “It’s fantastic to be working with The Robin. We’re excited to have a venue with such a rich history and customer-focused outlook onboard. At Gigantic, we aim to put the customer first and working with everyone at The Robin will allow them to continue to do so.”

The Robin already has a busy calendar with more shows to be announced in the coming months.