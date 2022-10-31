Popular singer is first act announced for Wolverhampton's Civic Halls when it reopens next year

Civic Halls

Gabrielle will perform at the venue – now known as The Civic at The Halls Wolverhampton – on October 28, 2023, during her 30 Years of Dreaming Tour.

It marks the first announcement of gigs at the venue, although it is understood the first shows will take place in June following test events being held.

By that stage the refurb will have taken the best part of eight years and cost almost £50 million – five times the original budget when it first closed in 2015.

Bosses say the reopening will see "world class" artists return to the 84-year-old Grade II-listed venue, which will feature more comfortable seats, extra bars and improved toilet facilities and ventilation.

Wolverhampton Council is set to hand the keys to the Civic to AEG Presents on November 21, when the promoter will start work on completing final renovations to the front of house bars, kitchen, sound and lights systems.

Council leader Ian Brookfield said the reopened venue would help shape the city centre by "creating jobs and boosting local businesses".

It was revealed earlier this year the cost of the revamp had gone up £5m to £48m, with Wolverhampton Council saying it was "continuing to take legal advice to protect its position" over the work.

The project has been dogged by a series of setbacks, including the discovery of asbestos inside the building and the original contractor going bust.

Stourbridge-born AEG Presents CEO Steve Homer said music stars Robert Plant and Beverley Knight will be sounded out about playing Wolverhampton Civic Hall when it reopens.

Gabrielle shot to fame in 1993 with her debut single Dreams and has other hits including Should I Stay, Going Nowhere, Give Me a Little More time, and If You Ever – a duet with East 17.