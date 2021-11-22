Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds to play Cannock Chase Forest in 2022

Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds will be playing Forest Live 2022

The band completes the line-up for gigs at Cannock Chase Forest in 2022 after the annual concert series was cancelled for two years in a row due to coronavirus.

The indie rockers will be performing on Sunday June 12 in the last of four gigs held on consecutive days at the Chase, following Jess Glynne, Rag'n'Bone Man and Keane who were all due to play this year before the event was called off.

The High Flying Birds, who have now been around for 10 years and have recently released a 'best-of' album, will also be playing at Delamere Forest in Cheshire the same week as part of a 10-date summer tour.

Gallagher and his 11-piece band had been lined up to perform for Forest Live in 2020 until coronavirus meant that concert was cancelled.

The High-Flying Birds will be supported by Australian band Confidence Man and playing their own songs as well as Oasis hits. Tickets cost £58.75 and go on sale on Friday

Tickets for Jess Glynne and Keane, which are £9 cheaper, are already on sale and available but the Rag'n'Bone Man gig has sold out.

The Forest Live series has been run by Forestry England for 20 years and helps raise funds which are used for conserving forests across the country.