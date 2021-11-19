Wolverhampton-band Suffer playing first hometown headline show

Suffer in action. Photo: Batchelor Media

Suffer will perform at KKs Steel Mill with support from Stitched, Blossom and Burn, Grief Ritual and Burning the Padre on Friday.

Formed in 2018, the metal five-piece have previously played the city’s Giffard Arms and are looking forward to performing in their hometown once more.

Vocalist Michael Crutchley, from Wednesfield, said: “We love playing hometown shows so this being our first hometown headliner is special for us.

“We know a crowd in Wolves can hold an amazing atmosphere and energy.”

The band is completed by guitarists Ashley Edwards from Bridgnorth and Kie Whitehouse from Bushbury, drummer Jack Kent from Ashmore Park, and bassist Jack Cooper from Shrewsbury.

Following their headline show, Suffer will perform at Derby’s Hairy Dog in support of Grove Street Families on Saturday before playing the Midlands once more on December 12 at Mama Rouxs in Birmingham with Bound In Fear and Osiah.

The Black Country group has played various shows across the UK with the likes of Annotations of an Autopsy and Waking The Cadaver.

They have released two EPs including debut release Slerm in 2019 and follow-up release Heavy Silence last year.