Sutton Coldfield venue's shows will delight fans of Billy Fury, Cliff Richard and Coldplay

Sutton Coldfield Town Hall

The show, celebrating the careers of Billy Fury and Cliff Richard during their rock’ n’ roll eras, will take place at the charity venue on Thursday, October 7.

The two teenage idols captivated the UK 60 years ago and this show, backed by live band The Rockin’ Aces is a nostalgic and entertaining trip back in time, whether you were a fan at the time or a younger convert to the era.

The show will feature Johnny Crossley as Billy Fury and Will Chandler, who is easily recognisable as the UK’ No 1 ‘Cliff’ performing look and soundalike.

Although focussing on his early musical career, audiences may well get to experience that magical ‘Wimbledon’ moment.

With a few of The Shadows’ haunting sounds thrown in for good measure, the Town Hall are keen for the show to return, having received such good reviews from their February 2020 date at the venue.

Tickets are £17.50 and £15 for over-60s concessions.

For more details visit suttoncoldfieldtownhall.com or call 0121 296 9543.

The bar will open at 6.30pm for a 7.30pm show.

The venue is also planning a live music event featuring the music of Coldplay this October.

Headlined by tribute act Ultimate Coldplay, the theatre event will include a two-hour concert show plus an after-show party on Saturday, October 9, from 8pm.

The band features an uncanny look and soundalike Chris Martin and a supremely talented band, plus full concert sound and light for a full festival experience.

The show will feature performances from two decades of hits including Yellow, Fix You, Adventure of a Lifetime, Paradise and Sky Full of Stars.

An indie disco and after-show party will follow the band, giving Sutton Coldfield a full festival experience on its doorstep, with dancefloor fillers from The Smiths to Pixies, Pulp to The Wonder Stuff.