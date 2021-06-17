The Robin 2 pushes back opening date

Fraser Tranter, owner of The Robin 2, in Bilston

The Robin 2, in Bilston, has rescheduled its live shows and said safety of customers is their "number one priority".

A post on the Facebook page says: "To our customers and music lovers.

"It comes with much regret that once again we find ourselves in a position very much out of our control, but due to government announcements, we have to once again delay our opening.

"Firstly, we would like to thank all our customers for their much needed loyalty and support during these times, we would also like to reassure each and every one of you The Robin R’n’B Club will be opening its doors again as soon as it’s allowed to do so.

"We thank you all for your patience, and share your frustrations and we will, all at the Robin do our absolute best to re-schedule the events.

"Whilst we appreciate Public Health and safety of our customers remains number one priority, we will still be planning ahead to deliver the best in live music.

"Please keep checking our website for rescheduled events.