Walsall's Jorja Smith 'speechless' after winning BRIT's Critics Choice award

The former Aldridge School Pupil is the first independent artist to be nominated for the prestigious title and has thanked her team and fans after being given the nod.

Jorja beat two other newcomers, Mabel and Stefflon Don, to the prize.

The award, which recognises "the future stars of British recording talent", has previously gone to Adele, Emeli Sande and last year's winner, Rag N Bone Man.

This year the singer has released two singles, Teenage Fantasy and On My Mind, both of which were named "Hottest Record In The World" by BBC Radio 1's Annie Mac.

Posting on Twitter after it was revealed that she had been given the award, Jorja wrote: "Speechless!!!

"Can’t believe I’m the Brits Critics’ Choice for 2018, such an honour and dream.

"First independent artist to be nominated and win.

"Being in a female shortlist with @MabelMcvey and @stefflondon who’ve had incredible 2017’s is amazing.

"Huge thank you to my team and all who support me."