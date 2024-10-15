Back our breweries, or lose them forever, say Camra leaders

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The region is still reeling from last week's decision that Banks's Park Brewery in Wolverhampton is set to close next year, after 150 years.

The Express & Star is now launching a campaign to encourage people to support the remaining brewers in the region by buying locally produced beers.

The campaign has been supported by the Campaign for Real Ale, which pointed out that the brewing industry not only contributes massively to the region's vibrant food-and-drink scene, but was also an important part of the local economy.

Shelly Bentley, West Midland regional director for Camra, warned that other local breweries would go the same way as Banks's if people did not support them.

"We are going to lose them if people do not buy the beer, they are going to close," she said.

"They can't continue if people don't buy their beer.

"And that will mean there will be less choice for the consumer.

"One of the things that people like about real ale is the choice you get. But all these different beers are going to disappear if people don't buy them, and all they will have then is the choice of a small number of beers from the big breweries."

Simon Hanson, Camra's area organiser for Birmingham and the Black Country, added that breweries were crucial to the West Midland economy, supporting a large number of jobs.

"We have a log of microbreweries in this area, it's important to support the local economy."

Mr Hanson said at the moment breweries were feeling the squeeze between rising energy cost and the difficulties facing the pub trade.

"Costs are going up all the time, the cost of energy and power has gone up a lot, and it takes a lot of energy and power to create beer.

"The pubs are not going to want to spend more on their beer, to pass on to the customers, so the breweries see their margins being squeezed."

Mark Haslam, also of Camra said he felt the loss of Banks's would be a blow to the industry as a whole, particularly in the West Midlands.

He said Banks's had played an important role as a 'gateway' to real ale.

"Banks's was popular with the masses, who don't necessarily go out of their way to drink real beer, but like I did when I was a student in the 1980s, they will drink the beer, find out they like it and start to learn more."

Mr Haslam said he was pessimistic about the future of Banks's.

"I think it was inevitable, but surprised me was the speed with which they acted," he said.

"They will probably produce a beer called Banks's from a brewery in Burton, but for how long that will be, I don't know.

"Marston's pubs will probably do a 'sweetheart' deal with Carlsberg Marston's, and stock their preferred beers, and it will be very much what the producer wants to supply, and the customers will be asked to take it or leave it.

"The only people who will benefit from this will be those who have their pensions invested in Carlsberg Marston's."