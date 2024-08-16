Wolverhampton pub in the heart of a community closes doors for last time
A pub set in the heart of a community in Wolverhampton has closed its doors and ceased trading.
Workmen were seen boarding up the windows of Berry Brook Farm on Cannock Road in the Scotlands Estate of Wolverhampton on Thursday morning, with the pub confirming in a statement that it had decided to close on Tuesday, August 13.
The pub had been part of the Farmhouse Inns chain, which offers a range of meals and a carvery at its pubs, which can also be found in Oldbury and Kidderminster.