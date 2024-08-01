Refurbished McDonald's reopens after futuristic redesign

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The McDonald’s in Coseley on Birmingham New Road has reopened after a ‘Convenience of the Future’ redesign, which McDonald's said promises to deliver a better customer experience for all.

The Convenience of the Future Upgrade Programme combines a new restaurant layout with the latest technology to create a more seamless and enjoyable experience for customers.

These include a front counter redesign which will create specific areas for different sales channels, a dedicated courier waiting area and entrance and a new kitchen design which includes a bigger order assembly area and dedicated areas to prepare dine in orders.

Improvements have also been made for restaurant crew with a redesign of the crew room.

Franchisee Doug Wright, who owns and operates 26 McDonald’s restaurants across the West Midlands, said: “As McDonald’s celebrates its 50th anniversary in the UK this year, I’m proud to reinvest in our Coseley restaurant.

"The dining area is more contemporary, and we now have separate facilities for our dine-in customers and our couriers, leading to a better experience for everyone.

"It’s exciting to see the fresh new look and feel of our Coseley restaurant and I’m confident the changes will benefit our customers and our crew.”

A spokeswoman for McDonald's said: "While the traditional walk-in and Drive-Thru remain core to how customers order, the redesign of McDonald’s kitchens and dining areas as part of Convenience of the Future will better integrate digital sales channels, the McDonald’s App and make smarter use of internal space to enhance the dine in experience.

"With dedicated areas for the different ways to order, along with the removal of the front counter, the revamp will offer a more efficient way to order and will leave customers with more space to enjoy their meal."

The Coseley store on Birmingham New Road is open 24 hours a day.