New Japanese restaurant set to open in city creating more than 20 jobs

A restaurant called Maneki Ramen is scheduled to be fitted out and opened in the canalside Victorian property at 21 Ludgate Hill, on the junction with Water Street and just 100 yards from St Pauls Square in Birmingham's Jewellery Quarter.

Ryan Lynch, director of Siddall Jones, said the 4,000 sq ft bar and restaurant venue had been leased to the Rule of Tum restaurant group for around the asking price of £60,000 per annum.

Mr Lynch said: “We’re thrilled to have sealed the deal to bring such a fantastic restaurant tenant to Birmingham’s historic Jewellery Quarter.

“This is a high quality restaurant premises at the heart of the professional quarter and only a short walk from Birmingham city centre.