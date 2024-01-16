Two top chefs to host special lunch to raise money for military support centre

Former multi-award-winning chef Matt Davies is organising the event alongside his close friend, Michelin Star chef and finalist on The Great British Menu Tom Shepherd, to raise money for Fisher House, a military home away from home that is funded by the Queen Elizabeth Hospital Birmingham Charity.

Six years ago, Matt, vice president of the British Culinary Federation, suffered severe burns and loss of the use of his arm.

The devastating accident was life changing and unfortunately Matt was unable to continue doing the job he loves.

Matt was treated by burns and plastics surgeon, Colonel Mark Foster, at Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham, and has endured over 65 operations with more surgery needed in the future.

Through his treatment, he discovered Fisher House, which provides free accommodation to the families of military patients being treated at the QE.

Fisher House provides a safe and calm space for families to spend time together, away from the clinical environment of the hospital.

It is a five minute walk away from the hospital, meaning families are able to be close to their loved ones without the stress of having to travel every day or find somewhere nearby to stay.

Since learning about Fisher House, Matt decided to start fundraising for the hospital charity to help support military families in need.

Since his accident, he has struggled with his mental health, disability and the loss of his beloved career, but seeing the difference his fundraising makes has encouraged him to carry on.

Matt said: “After struggling with my own life-changing disability, living with a new normal and mental health issues, I work tirelessly to give something back to the hospital, the wonderful staff, whom I owe my life and the hospital charity; this is why it’s so important to me.”

Matt and Tom teamed up last year to cook a special lunch for military patients and their families at Fisher House, which celebrated its 10th anniversary in June last year.

The award-winning chefs are working together again to host a special lunch and auction at Tom’s Michelin Star restaurant, Upstairs, in Lichfield.

The lunch is being held on January 24 from midday.

Fisher House relies solely on its supporters to continue providing free accommodation to families.

It costs £40 a night to host a military family in their time of need and since it opened its doors in 2013 the house has supported over 7,000 families and provided over 40,000 nights of accommodation.

People can donate at hospitalcharity.org/fisherhouseuk