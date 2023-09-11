The traditional Black Country pub that is thriving under a new lease of life

The Swan at Amblecote

The Swan in Amblecote has been given a new lease of life since reopening just under two years ago, and landlord Philip Guy has shared on how it has become the 'local' for not only the people in the area, but the surrounding areas too.

After the pub was purchased in 2021, it underwent a major refurbishment where Philip says it was literally put back to brick, and after a lot of hard work and effort went into it, it reopened in October of that year, and it has now gone from strength to strength in becoming one of the most popular establishments in the area.

Philip said: "Me and my business partner Mark Hill are part of a group, and we had the Red Lion which is literally only around 500 yards away from The Swan, and we knew this was coming on the market and despite it being close by and it being a risk, thought it would be worth it to try and create something different to what we had done at the Red Lion.

"The pub wasn't trading at the time and we were friendly with the previous occupier Jeff who had the pub since the 80s, and so we knew that it needed some love and attention - a revamp.

"So we did a full refurbishment, taking it back to brick, but we also spent a lot of time to make it look like it has always been this way in the pub, giving it a sort of nod to its history.

"So we kept a lot of the original things such as the fixed seating, but refurbed them, and when we took the fixed seating out to be refurbished, it had a stamp on there from being built in 1912, and so again it all is a nod to its history, having the old fixed seating in there that is over one hundred years old.

"It was a project refurbishing the place and took around six months in total."

Kirsty Sprague of The Swan

The pub which is on Brettell Lane, Amblecote, is a traditional Black Country pub that has been around since 1841 - where the management say that they love to showcase the best of local talent with live music to food festivals.

Getting people involved in events and initiatives is what Philip has done in order to raise the awareness of the pub, and it has worked according to the landlord, with turnover increasing by over 500 per cent since opening in October 2021.

He added: "Since opening, it has gone really well, it was well received in the area.

"It has been a great turnaround with our turnover increasing by over 500 per cent since opening.

"The pub is very wet led whilst we offer bar snacks such as fresh cobs, sausage rolls, pork pies and scotch eggs - all with locally sourced ingredients.

"On Wednesdays we have a cheese and wine night, where customers get a free cheese board when they buy a bottle of wine, and so we keep people interested with several events each month.

"The events not only welcome the locals but also people from out of this area too which is a big thing for the pub.

Bob Evans in the beer garden

"So we source new customers with new events, such as an open mic night which is well-loved, and well attended.

"To also try and increase trade on Sundays and to get new faces in, we have done a couple of walks where we invite anyone to meet up, go for a walk around the area - our most recent was a 5.7 mile walk, and it ended back up at the pub where everyone who paid £8 to get involved got what I call a Black Country lunch for free, which is a pint, a packet of crisps and a fresh cob.

"It has really enhanced the area having these pubs here, and I call it the glass route due to its history - there are five thriving pubs within less than a mile radius and we all like to be successful and we bounce off each other.

"It is all about providing a decent product and atmosphere, and I feel that we offer that."

The beer garden

Philip said that himself and Mark like to take on pubs that are in need of some love, give them the attention that they require and try to give them a new lease of life.

Philip is officially the landlord but says he is in the process of getting a manager and is a bit of a jack of all trades, and he couldn't be a standard landlord that stands and pulls pints all day, but wants to be involved in the creation and turning a place into something aesthetically pleasing and successful.

He added: "I've done all sorts of jobs, lived abroad doing bits and bobs but I have been in the pub trade the longest, around 13 or 14 years, and I love it.

"I love building a relationship with the locals and we have some great ones here.

"It is all about building something that people enjoy for the locals and also those in surrounding areas.

"Gone are the days where your local is your actual local pub in terms of distance, but instead, people choose to have a local that is even a distance away because they enjoy going there and aren't afraid to travel.