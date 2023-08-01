Call for action as almost 800 pubs closed in first half of the year

DUDLEY COPYRIGHT TIM STURGESS EXPRESS AND STAR 25/01/202 Lee Goodchild and Nicole Ross in front of Crooked House pub , Himley ,with the new roof on...

Figures from the Campaign for Real Ale show that 772 were classed as 'long-term closed' in the six months.

Ninety-five were converted or demolished, with 31 of the demolitions not having planning permission.

Camra's pub and club campaigns director, Gary Timmins, who is also chairman of the Walsall branch, said the figures must be a wake-up call for government at all levels to take a more proactive approach in ensuring compliance with the national planning policy framework.

Walsall Camra chairman Gary Timmins

Since the end of June closures have continued, with the iconic Crooked House at Himley among the latest to shut.

It has been sold off by Wolverhampton-based Marston's which has not disclosed the buyer.

Other closures this year in the West Midlands have included the Butts Tavern in Butts Street, Walsall, and The Swan Inn, in Gospel End Street, Sedgley, which shut in February after being put on the market.

Camra says pubs in England cannot be converted or demolished without planning permission that gives communities a chance to have their say on the future of their locals.

Mr Timmins said: "The pub trade is resilient, but it is simply unacceptable that developers are able to flout planning regulations in this manner.

"Camra has been calling for more consistent enforcement of planning requirements by councils for some time.

"We believe if local planning authorities are not able to apply pub protections as set our in legislation, then Government in Westminster must step in to provide clearer guidance."

Camra said that 127 new pub sites had opened in the six months.