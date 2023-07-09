Loads of smiles and plenty of ale at Wolverhampton's summer beer festival

Karl Woodhouse, Mark Hillman and Josh Hillman

Hundreds of people attended the three-day festival run by the Wolverhampton branch of the Campaign for Real Ale.

The 46th annual festival run by the branch was hosted by the Newhampton Arts Centre in Dunkley Street from Thursday to Saturday.

Joint organiser Charlotte Coxon said that the branch had started planning the festival in April.

"It all came together thanks to the very good team we have got."

There were 46 different cask ales to try with regional breweries featured including Banks's, Enville, Firs, Fixed Wheel, Fiwnes, Green Duck, Holden's, Kinver, Newbridge and Sarah Hughes.

People attending were invited to vote for their beer of the festival, with 5.2 per cent Cherry Stone from Stone's Lymestone Brewery coming out on top.

"We had a good turnout over all three days and we had lots of support from Camra volunteers from neighbouring branches as well," said Charlotte.

She said the branch, which was formed in 1976, hoped to attract new members to help with planning for the 2024 festival and join in branch activities.

To find out more visit wolverhampton.camra.org.uk.

There was entertainment on Thursday and Friday in the New Horizons stage marquee in the centre grounds. The New Ruffians performed on Friday night with Jake Rees, The Ukeing Wolves and The Barley Beats from Penn's Barley Moe pub entertaining drinkers on Saturday.

