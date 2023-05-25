German Doner Kebab and Burger & Sauce to open next to each other in Wolverhampton city centre

German Doner Kebab is set to take over a vacant store on Queen Street, while Burger & Sauce is preparing to open at the old Wolverhampton Homes building next door on the corner of Market Street.
Wolverhampton could soon have an unofficial food quarter after two restaurants announced plans to open next to each other in the city centre.
German Doner Kebab is set to take over a vacant store on Queen Street, while Burger & Sauce is preparing to open at the old Wolverhampton Homes building next door on the corner of Market Street.