Staffordshire pub reopens after £100,000 refit with special tribute to beloved regular

The Stags Leap, in Rugeley, closed on March 20 for the makeover and opened its doors again on April 2 with a brand new interior.

Situated on the edge of Cannock Chase Forest, the Wolseley Road pub describes itself as having “a family-friendly feel” as well as a beer garden complete with a children’s play area.

The pub was reopened with a balloon release by one of its longest-visiting regulars, Joan Blakeley, whose husband Neville recently passed away.

Fittingly, the balloons were in the colours of Neville's football team, Manchester City.

Neville was a former maths teacher at Fair Oak School and both he and Joan had visited the pub together for many years.

Neville and Joan Blakeley.

General manager Thomas Lyons said: "We’re back and ready as ever to show off our fresh-faced pub and we couldn’t think of anyone better to open the doors than our longest regular Joan.

"Joan helped plan our opening and we wanted to pay respects to her dear husband Nev who sadly passed away only weeks ago who loved Manchester City Football Club.

"Neville and Joan have been visiting us for many many years and Nev loved nothing more than a good chin wag with everyone he met.

General manager Tom Lyons.

"

We will miss his charming character and his polite way of ending the conversation.

"We have missed all of your beautiful faces and cannot wait to listen to what you have been up. P.S. we’ll keep the Pedigree going for you Nev."

The pub has reopened with an array of family-friendly events, including bouncy castles, an Easter Egg hunt, and a Friday cash quiz.

