Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Flagship £250k restaurant opens doors to Wolverhampton families

By Daniel WaltonFood and DrinkPublished:

Parents are taking advantage of a children eat free half-term provided by a new eaterie.

The flagship Bird Boi restaurant is up and running inside the The Mount Tavern, in Penn, in Wolverhampton serving chicken and seafood dishes
The flagship Bird Boi restaurant is up and running inside the The Mount Tavern, in Penn, in Wolverhampton serving chicken and seafood dishes

Last month the £250,000 flagship Bird Boi restaurant opened inside Mount Tavern, in Penn, being met with critical acclaim for its mixture of chicken and seafood dishes.

The flagship Bird Boi restaurant is up and running inside the The Mount Tavern, in Wolverhampton

However, the restaurant may have bit off more than they can chew as parents flock to the restaurant to take advantage of the 'kids eat free' Easter holiday deal.

Samantha Chatham, restaurant manager, said: "It's going extremely well. We're doing great and the business is thriving.

The flagship Bird Boi restaurant is up and running inside the The Mount Tavern, in Penn, in Wolverhampton serving chicken and seafood dishes. Pictured Chicken Boil

"We've hit the ground running which is brilliant as this is the first Bird Boi to be opened. There's honestly nothing like this in Wolverhampton."

The enterprise opened on the Mount Tavern premises, offering eat-in, children's meals and a meal delivery service.

The flagship Bird Boi restaurant is up and running inside the The Mount Tavern, in Penn, in Wolverhampton serving chicken and seafood dishes.Pictured is Chicken Buffalo Boa Buns

The kids eat free deal is available until Friday, May 14, with parents advised to book well in advance to make sure they get a seat.

Bird Boi is open Mondays to Thursdays 4pm to 10pm and Fridays to Sundays midday to 10pm customers advised to book.

Interior at Bird Boi restaurant at The Mount Tavern, in Penn Road

Around 20 jobs have been created at the brand new eaterie, in Penn Road, launched by owner Surj Bassi.

Entertainment
Daniel Walton

By Daniel Walton

Community News Reporter

Community News Reporter covering the West Midlands for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News