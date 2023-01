The Old Bush pub in Wombourne

The Kingswinford-based pubs chain has agreed to buy The Old Bush in High Street.

It will become the 49th pub in the BCA chain.

Managing director Angus McMeeking said following the completion of work it would reopen as a real ale pub.

He said he expected the purchase to be completed before the end of the month.

He said the refurbishment would be completed in time for a re-opening in the spring.