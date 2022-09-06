Sainsbury's Restaurant Hub to open in Wolverhampton this month with top high street names

Signs for the new restaurant hub at Sainsbury's St Marks, Wolverhampton, have gone up ahead of the opening

Harry Ramsdens, Gourmet Burger Kitchen and Ed's Easy Diner are among the eateries set to open at the new hub located at Wolverhampton's Sainsbury's St Marks superstore.

The Restaurant Hub is a new venture between the supermarket giant and Boparan Restaurant Group (BRG), which will bring host of popular restaurants to stores.

The Raglan Street store - which will have capacity for up to 130 diners as well as takeaway or delivery options - will become the third Sainsbury's branch to host a Restaurant Hub after Selly Oak in Birmingham and Sydenham, London.

Caffe Carluccio’s, Gourmet Burger Kitchen, Slim Chickens, Ed’s Easy Diner and, in collaboration with Deep Blue Restaurants, Harry Ramsdens, will all be opening at Wolverhampton.

Signage can be seen around the St Marks supermarket as it prepares for the opening later this month. The official opening date is yet to be confirmed.

The Restaurant Hub is a transformation on the store's cafes that were previously in place after 200 were closed earlier this year.

Speaking earlier this year following the announcement, Simon Roberts, Sainsbury’s Chief Executive Officer said: “We know that customers like the convenience of being able to have a drink, a snack or a meal while they’re doing their shopping – and that they love the range of food and brands on offer at The Restaurant Hub.

"Whether customers are shopping for food, for Tu clothing, Habitat homewares or at Argos, the offer at The Restaurant Hub means they can also have breakfast, lunch or dinner in the store – or take a hot meal home with them.

"We are totally focused on improving what we can deliver for our customers and at the same time, working hard to make our business simpler. We are really excited about this new customer offer we will be rolling out over the next two to three years across many of our stores."

Satnam Leihal – CEO, Boparan Restaurant Group said: “The Restaurant Hub allows customers to enjoy multiple brands by placing one order with one payment which can all be enjoyed on site, or all delivered in one bag with just one delivery charge.

"This gives customers choice that never existed before and we’re delighted to be the first in the market to land this experience with such incredible brands.