Black Country Indian restaurants named among country's best at English Curry Awards

Restaurants from Wolverhampton, Oldbury and Darlaston were among those to win awards at the 11th English Curry Awards, held at the Holiday Inn at Birmingham's NEC on Monday evening.

Organisers Oceanic Consulting described the event as a "celebration of the curry industry", with more than 350 guests attending the ceremony.

The organisers said: "The awards recognised the hard work, determination, impeccable service and efforts of England’s best curry establishment and professionals that create and serve delicious dishes at an excellent standard."

Yasmin Mahmood, Director of Oceanic Consulting, said: “We are honoured and delighted to have such great finalists and winners representing the English curry industry and enhancing its reputation nationally and internationally.

"Each one of them being a true reflection of the boundless talent in this industry."

During the evening the ‘Queen’s in the Curry Kitchens’ campaign was also launched.

'Queen's in the Curry Kitchen' aims to help empower females to join the currently male dominated sector and will be an ongoing campaign.

The winners from the Black Country are:

Local Restaurant of the Year

Shimla Balti, Wolverhampton (highly commended)

Bangladeshi Restaurant of the Year

Little Bangla, Oldbury (winner)

Takeaway of the Year – West Midlands

Simla Indian Takeaway, Darlaston (regional winner)

Restaurant of the Year – West Midlands