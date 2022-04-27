Notification Settings

Award-winning chef returns to Sutton Coldfield roots with new Bakehouse

By Matthew Panter

A former ironmongers shop in the West Midlands is receiving a major transformation as a brand new bakery and eatery and is due to launch next month.

Lee DeSanges

Lee DeSanges, an award-winning chef, has chosen his hometown of Sutton Coldfield for the location of his third premises, Bakehouse by Baked in Brick following the success of their Custard Factory restaurant and Erdington bakery outlet.

The three-floor cafe, in Holland Road, was formerly Adams Ironmongers.

It will offer a variety of freshly baked goods including breads, cakes and pastries, with the main focus being on the bakery and cafe.

The ground floor will be the main bakery with a seating area of tables and chairs.

The second floor will offer a more relaxed setting with comfortable sofas and the top floor will be an exclusive, private-hire space.

Bakehouse doughnuts

The venue will have different seating areas ranging from casual to private and will open on evenings in the later half of the week to serve food, wine and beer, as well as cheese and charcuteries.

There are longer-term ideas for the evening offering including tapas nights for diners to enjoy.

Lee said: “Having grown up in Wylde Green, I am really excited to return to such a familiar area to open our first Bakehouse by Baked in Brick.

“It’s such a well-known building, growing up I used to visit the ironmongers. We feel that Sutton Coldfield is a great location for our first Bakehouse site and can’t wait to open our doors.”

Lee won ‘Best Street Food Trader’ at the British Street Food Awards in 2016 and followed this up the following year by taking the European title in Berlin.

He opened his first Baked in Brick restaurant in 2019 within the iconic Custard Factory, located in Digbeth, a short stroll from the city centre. The business now includes the ‘at home’ range, along with the bakery, and of course the street food.

You can find out more about Bakehouse at bakedinbrick.co.uk











