Polar Express train dates and times at Telford, Birmingham and Churnet Valley this Christmas

These magical trains tell the story of a young boy who sees a mysterious train heading for the North Pole stop outside his house. He's the invited aboard by its conductor and joins other children on a visit to Santa Claus, who is preparing for Christmas.

In 2016, the Telford Steam Railway became the first in the UK to run a live action recreation.

Since then it's become popular across the country, with many heritage lines putting on trains full of colourful lights, actors, songs, magical bells and, of course, Santa himself.

In the Black Country, Shropshire and Staffordshire, we're lucky that there are several of these trains within easy reach.

So for anyone still looking to to book a trip on the Polar Express this winter, here are the locations and dates

Telford Steam Railway

Telford's Polar Express train departs Horeshay & Dawley station where pre-show activities entertain families. After reaching the North Pole, it returns to the nearby Spring Village. Trains are on:

Friday, November 22 - 3.15pm, 4.45pm, 6.20pm, 7.50pm

Saturday, November 23 - 3.15pm, 4.45pm, 6.20pm, 7.50pm

Sunday, November 24 - 3.15pm (fully booked), 4.45pm (fully booked), 6.20pm (fully booked), 7.50pm

Friday, November 29 - 3.15pm, 4.45pm, 6.20pm, 7.50pm

Saturday, November 30 - 3.15pm, 4.45pm (fully booked), 6.20pm (fully booked), 7.50pm (fully booked)

Sunday, December 1 - 3.15pm, 4.45pm (fully booked), 6.20pm, 7.50pm

Tuesday, December 3 - 4pm, 5.30pm, 7.10pm

Wednesday, December 4 - 4pm (SEN), 5.30pm, 7.10pm

Thursday, December 5 - 4pm, 5.30pm, 7.10pm

Friday, December 6 - 3.15pm, 4.45pm, 6.20pm (fully booked), 7.50pm

Saturday, December 7 - 3.15pm, 4.45pm, 6.20pm (fully booked), 7.50 (fully booked)

Sunday, December 8 - 3.15pm, 4.45pm, 6.20pm, 7.50pm (fully booked)

Tuesday, December 10 - 4pm, 5.30pm, 7.10pm

Wednesday, December 11 - 4pm, 5.30pm, 7.10pm

Thursday, December 12 - 4pm, 5.30pm, 7.10pm

Friday, December 13 - 3.15pm, 4.45pm, 6.20pm, 7.50pm

Saturday, December 14 - 3.15pm (fully booked), 4.45pm (fully booked), 6.20pm, 7.50pm

Sunday, December 15 - 3.15pm (fully booked), 4.45pm, 6.20pm, 7.50pm

Tuesday, December 17 - 3.15pm, 4.45pm, 6.20pm (fully booked), 7.50pm

Wednesday, December 18 - 3.15pm, 4.45pm, 6.20pm (fully booked), 7.50pm

Thursday, December 19 - 3.15pm, 4.45pm, 6.20pm, 7.50pm

Friday, December 20 - 3.15pm, 4.45pm, 6.20pm, 7.50pm

Saturday, December 21 - 1.45pm, 3.15pm, 4.45pm (fully booked), 6.20pm (fully booked), 7.50pm

Sunday, December 22 - 1.45pm, 3.15pm, 4.45pm, 6.20pm, 7.50pm

Monday, December 23 - 1.45pm, 3.15pm, 4.45pm (fully booked), 6.20pm, 7.50pm

Vintage Trains, Birmingham

Leaving Birmingham Moor Street station, trains reach speeds of up to 60mph on their way to the North Pole, before returning to Moor Street around 90 minutes later. Trains are at:

Saturday, November 23 - 1pm, 5pm, 5pm. 7pm

Sunday, November 24 - 1pm, 5pm, 5pm. 7pm

Saturday, November 30 - 1pm, 5pm, 5pm. 7pm

Sunday, December 1 - 1pm, 5pm, 5pm. 7pm

Saturday, December 7 - 1pm, 5pm, 5pm. 7pm

Sunday, December 8 - 1pm, 5pm, 5pm. 7pm

Saturday, December 14 - 1pm, 5pm, 5pm. 7pm

Sunday, December 15 - 1pm, 5pm, 5pm. 7pm

Monday, December 16 - 1pm, 5pm, 5pm. 7pm

Friday, December 20 - 1pm, 5pm, 5pm. 7pm

Saturday, December 21 - 1pm, 5pm, 5pm. 7pm

Sunday, December 22 - 1pm, 5pm, 5pm. 7pm

Monday, December 23 - 1pm, 5pm, 5pm. 7pm

All times are approximate

Churnet Valley Railway

In deepest Staffordshire, trains depart Froghall station for the North Pole, getting back around an hour later. Trains are at:

The type of steam loco that pulls the Polar Express on the Churnet Valley Railway

Saturday, November 16 - 1.45pm, 3.15pm, 4.45pm, 6.30pm, 8pm

Sunday, November 17 - 1.45pm, 3.15pm, 4.45pm, 6.30pm, 8pm

Friday, November 22 - 4.45pm, 6.30pm, 8pm

Saturday, November 23 - 1.45pm, 3.15pm, 4.45pm, 6.30pm, 8pm

Sunday, November 24 - 1.45pm, 3.15pm, 4.45pm, 6.30pm, 8pm

Friday, November 29 - 4.45pm (fully booked), 6.30pm (fully booked), 8pm (fully booked)

Saturday, November 30 - 1.45pm (fully booked), 3.15pm (fully booked), 4.45pm (fully booked), 8pm (fully booked)

Sunday, December 1 - 6.30pm (fully booked), 8pm

Friday, December 6 - fully booked

Saturday, December 7 - 8pm

Sunday, December 8 - 3.15pm (fully booked), 8pm

Thursday, December 12 - 3.15pm, 4.45pm, 6.30pm (fully booked), 8pm

Friday, December 13 - 3.15pm, 6.30pm (fully booked), 8pm (fully booked)

Saturday, December 14 - 8pm (fully booked)

Sunday, December 15 - 8pm

Monday, December 16 - 3.15pm, 4.45pm, 6.30pm, 8pm

Tuesday, December 17 - 3.15pm, 4.45pm, 6.30pm, 8pm

Wednesday, December 18 - 3.15pm, 4.45pm, 6.30pm, 8pm

Thursday, December 19 - 1.45pm, 3.15pm, 4.45pm (fully booked), 6.30pm (fully booked), 8pm

Friday, December 20 - 1.45pm, 3.15pm (fully booked), 6.30pm (fully booked), 8pm (fully booked)

Saturday, December 21 - 6.30pm (fully booked), 8pm (fully booked)

Sunday, December 22 - 1.45pm (fully booked), 8pm (fully booked)

Monday December 23 - fully booked