Watch: We join the Race for Life in Dudley as hundreds raise money for Cancer Research UK
One minute it was pouring down, the next the sun was blasting through the sky - but the changeable weather didn’t stop hundreds turning out for the Dudley 5K to raise much needed funds for Cancer Research UK.
The fun run Race for Life event took place at Himley Hall in Himley Park in Dudley this morning - and there was no pressure to finish at a certain time.
Every year around 33,800 people are diagnosed with cancer in the West Midlands region**. Money raised at Race for Life enables scientists to find new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat cancer - moving closer to a world where everyone can live longer, better lives free from the fear of cancer.
The Race for Life events kick off on Sunday, May 12 at Walsall Arboretum where mums, dads, sons, daughters, grandmas, granddads and friends can choose from 3k, 5k and 10k routes.