The Christmas lights will be switched on at 5pm in Dudley town centre

The first will come in barely a fortnight’s time as communities look to mark the build-up to the big day.

The switch-on is now seen as an important launch for the drive for Christmas business from shoppers. And towns across the Black Country also see it as a way to remind people that there is plenty to offer on their doorstep.

There will be plenty of competition around for festive shopping, with Merry Hill and Cannock’s Outlet Village fighting for people’s attention along with the likes of Birmingham city centre and Telford.

Town centres will also be attempting to make themselves a fun place to visit in an effort to persuade people to shop in person rather than opt for online ordering. Wolverhampton is planning to pull out all the stops with its city centre event the Queen Square Switch on Saturday, November 18.

It is promising a full afternoon of entertainment, including a funfair, face painting, food and drink vendors and live performances by The Voice star, Lia White and R&B boy band, Damage.

Councillor Bhupinder Gakhal, Wolverhampton’s cabinet member for visitor city, said: “The Christmas lights are a great way to end what has been a busy events season. Thousands of families year on year attend our light switch-ons to mark the start of the countdown to Christmas – they are great free events for all the family.”

The event will be one of many around Wolverhampton, with other events taking place at Wednesfield, Tettenhall, Bilston and Bantock House.

Wolverhampton switch-ons:

Wolverhampton city centre, Queen Square: Saturday, November 18, 3-7pm (switch-on 6pm).

Wednesfield, High Street: Thursday, November 23, 4.30-7pm (switch-on 6.30pm).

Bilston, Church Street: Friday, November 24, 4.30-7pm (switch-on 6.30pm).

Tettenhall, Upper Green: Saturday, November 25, 4.30-7pm (switch-on 6.30pm).

Bantock House, Finchfield Road: Sunday, November 26, 4.30-7pm (switch-on 6.30pm).

Sandwell switch-ons:

The Christmas lights switch on in Oldbury. Photo: Sandwell Council

Oldbury Civic Square: November 17, 5pm-7pm (switch-on 6.45pm).

Langley High Street: November 18, 5pm-7:30pm (switch-on 6pm).

Smethwick Council House: November 23, 6pm-7pm (switch-on 6.45pm).

Bearwood, top of High Street: November 24, 5pm-6pm (switch-on 5.30pm).

Crankhall Lane Friar Park: November 24, 4pm-7.30pm (switch-on 6pm).

Tipton Unity Walk/Owen Street, November 24, 3pm-6.30pm (switch-on 6.15pm).

Wednesbury Town Centre - Market Place, November 25, 1pm-6pm (switch-on 4.30pm).

West Bromwich Town Centre: November 25, 3pm-6pm (switch-on 5.15pm).

Blackheath Town Centre, December 1, 5pm-7pm (switch-on 6.45pm).

Dudley switch-ons

Coseley Christmas event, Castle Street: November 17, 3pm-6pm.

Halesowen Christmas event, Hagley St: November 18, 12pm-5.30pm.

Brierley Hill Christmas event, Moor Centre: November 18, 12pm-5pm.

Stourbridge Christmas event, High St: November 25, 12pm-5.30pm.

Dudley Christmas event, Market Place: November 25, 12pm-5pm.

Sedgley Christmas event, Vicar St: November 26, 4pm-7pm.

