Fun coronation events taking place across West Midlands and Staffordshire

Thousands will be getting together across the West Midlands for events to celebrate the Coronation of Charles

Next week will see Charles have the crown of St Edward placed on his head, officially crowning him as King Charles III.

Street parties, family fun days, themed trails, and live screenings are just a few of the events happening in and around Wolverhampton, the Black Country and Staffordshire to celebrate.

Here are some of the ways you can celebrate the King’s coronation.

Dudley

Beacon Hill Academy, Sedgley

Events on Friday begin with a whole school outdoor assembly at 8.40am, then a grandparents tea party and the big coronation bash at lunchtime, consisting of dancers and singers in the playground, food carts, ice cream van and a mocktail station. In addition, Beacon Hill Academy will also light its very own beacon to commemorate this historic occasion.

Beacon Hill Academy is encouraging students, grandparents, and the entire community to join it in commemorating this momentous occasion.

Halesowen Cultural Centre

Halesowen/ Dudley Yemeni Community Association is preparing to celebrate for the King’s coronation by holding a family fun day with an open invitation for all the communities.

There will be entertainment, stalls, food and drink, arts and crafts and children’s activities and the event is free to enter for all.

Himley Hall, Himley

Himley Hall will be screening the live broadcast of the coronation ceremony of King Charles III on Saturday 6 May.

Starting at 9.30am the screen will give people the opportunity to come together on the lawns with their friends and family to celebrate this historic moment in the beautiful surroundings of the Grade II listed hall.

Himley Hall Coffee Lounge will be open from 9.30am until 5pm serving sweet and savoury treats such as scones served with jam and clotted cream, a selection of classic cakes and muffins, coronation chicken baguettes and other savoury delights.

Entry is free, but usual parking charges apply

Kingswinford and Wall Heath street parade

The communities of Kingswinford and Wall Heath will be celebrating the Coronation of King Charles III with a large parade through the villages on Sunday, May 7.

The event will start at 1pm at the Royal British Legion HQ in Kingswinford and will travel through Moss Grove, Dudley Road and Enville Road, before finishing up at Dudley Kingswinford Rugby Club, in Wall Heath.

Sandwell

Sandwell Valley

As Big Lunches will be held on this day across the country, The Mayor of Sandwell will be joining celebrations with his own Big Lunch at Sandwell Valley on Sunday, May 7 at 4pm.

A live screening of the Coronation Concert will also be held at Sandwell Valley, preceded by entertainment.

There will be a range of street food vendors, fair rides, community stalls and children’s crafts and games, while the trees will be lit up in red, white and blue.

Smethwick Library

The library will celebrate the King’s Coronation with a lively performance of Dhol Drumming by local all female Dhol Drummers Eternal Taal on Sunday, May 7 between 1pm and 2pm. Event is free to enter.

Forge Mill Farm, West Bromwich

Royal Rare Breeds on Saturday, May 6 will allow people to meet the King’s favourite rare breeds, while Sunday, May 7 will celebrate wool, including sheep shearing demonstrations every hour. Finally, visitors on Monday, May 8 will be invited to help with cleaning and carding wool and planting part of the giant green cross for the green king.

Tickets start at £3.50 and are available at ticketsource.co.uk.

Staffordshire

National Memorial Arboretum

Tony and the Sapphires Band joined by Treyc Cohen, return with their popular toe-tapping favourites on Sunday, May 7. Tickets cost £40 per person.

Hixon Millennium Green

The broadcast of the Coronation will be shown on a large outdoor screen where everyone is invited observe with free tea, coffee and cakes. In the afternoon, the outdoor space will play host to a bring-your-own food and drink picnic party with live music, entertainment and games for all ages. Entry is free.

Victoria Park, Stafford

Full day of events at the park on May 8, including local crafters, artists and bakers showcasing their talent and creativity, information stalls celebrating local volunteers and offering volunteering opportunities, local entertainers performing on the bandstand and Stafford Corps of Drums Parade.Entry is free.

Christopher Terrace, Stafford

Lots for all ages to do and Stu Haycock, breakfast radio presenter at Stafford FM, as games master and compere There will be a competition for the best outfit and for the best dressed house on St Georges, St Leonards Ave and Christopher Terrace. Entry is free.

High Street, Stone

Stone Town Council is planning a party in the High Street on Sunday, May 7 from 12.30pm.

There will be a variety of entertainment, including an address by the mayor, a selection of tribute acts and other entertainment, including a funfair, food and drink on the High Street and a Coronation-themed cake competition Event starts at 12.30pm and entry is free.

Drayton Manor

A celebration of the King’s coronation at Drayton Manor, including a fireworks finale, late night rides, DJs and a live band, a show, street party entertainment throughout the day, and themed food and drink.

The event will be running from May 5 to May 8. Tickets can be bought at draytonmanor.co.uk

Wolverhampton

Bantock House

Bantock House and Museum is putting on plenty of activities on Saturday from 2.30pm. They include a disco and party games, a coronation themed lunch for all children, a ‘dress as royalty’ fancy dress competition with a prize for the best outfit, and a crown making art activity.

The craft activities are not suitable for children under three years old due to small parts. Tickets cost £8.50.

Coronation picnic at The Swan, Tettenhall

The Swan is hosting a coronation big lunch to give the local community the opportunity to come together to celebrate this momentous occasion.

Come and join the street party, enjoy the music, entertainment and sense of community spirit while the pub welcomes the new king.

Book a table at swantettenhall.com/whats-on/

Coronation Afternoon Tea, St Matthew's Church, Moseley Village

St Matthew's Church is opening its doors to celebrate Coronation weekend with a special afternoon tea for over 50s on Sunday, May 7.

D﻿oors will open just before 2pm ready for guests to be seated and a selection of sandwiches, cakes and drinks will be served to attendees at their seat.

Entry is free.

Kings Coronation, Aspiring Futures, Parkfields

Aspiring Futures will be serving cream teas and invites the public to bring a dish that reminds them of home to share with others on Saturday, May 6.

The group has an indoor and outdoor area but weather will dictate which areas are used, running from 10.30am to 1pm.

Entry is free, but contact Aspiring Futures to inform of attendance.

Kings Coronation Chai and Samosa Afternoon Tea Party, Bob Jones Community Centre, Blakenhall

An afternoon tea to celebrate the Kings coronation with Chai and Samosas on Saturday, May 6.

The centre is inviting the community to come join it for some Music, Food and Games from 2pm.

Entry is free.

Walsall

St Matthews Church

Black Country Innovate CIC is organising a Coronation Walk of Faith on Saturday, to celebrate King Charles role as the defender of all faiths. The walk starts at 3pm at St Matthews Church and goes to Baba Balak Nath Mandir, then onwards to Guru Nanak Gurdwara and finishing at Aisha Mosque, where refreshments will be available.

St Martin’s Church

A free event for the whole community on Sunday, with free activities for children, free barbecue, alongside stalls. The day starts at 12.30pm, but the public are also invited to the outdoor church service at 11am. Free bouncy castle, games, face painting & glitter tattoos, mayday parade and refreshments, including a BBQ.

Pleck Park

Walsall Unity Cricket Club is hosting a T10 Cricket event, bringing multi diverse, multi-faith groups together. Entry is free.

Emmanual Church, Bentley

The church is holding a special Royal tea party on Monday, May 8. There will be lots of activities for all ages, including raffle prizes, tombola, bouncing castle, face painting, craft corner, and design your own crown. Entry is free.

Butts Community Garden

Bring some food and a picnic blanket on Sunday, May 7. The community garden will be decorated with artwork made by Butts Primary School and other local groups. Children wearing fancy dress or a decorated crown will receive a free Walsall-made commemorative coronation gift. Entry is free.

Wyre Forest

Severn Valley Railway

Severn Valley Railway is inviting all to Station Drive, Kidderminster for a live screening of the coronation, with free entry.

A Royal Variety Show will also be held on Saturday night, with live music, a comedian and a magician. Tickets cost £15.

The station will host a live music evening on Sunday, May 7, to continue Coronation celebrations. Tickets are £15 per person, and can be booked at svr.co.uk.

Hartlebury Castle

Children can be crowned like a monarch and watch falcon displays at Hartlebury Castle on Monday, May 8. Visitors can view reproductions of costumes worn by King George III and Queen Charlotte.