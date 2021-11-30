Enthusiasts flock to transport collector's fair in Aldridge

Alan Bishop with bits and bobs at the Aldridge Transport Museum

As many as 150 people turned out to buy items from stall-holders including transport toys, enthusiast books and model trains.

There were also vehicle parts on sale.

Alan Bishop, a 78-year-old trustee of the museum, said: "This was the first event that we had been able to hold since the start of the pandemic about two years ago.

"When it began to snow we were concerned that we might have to cancel the event.

"We were only too pleased when so many people turned up to buy items on display on the various stalls.

"It was such a good turnout and until the start of the day we just did not know how many people would be coming along to the museum.

"We are now hoping for an equally good turnout for a brass band recital which will take place on Sunday from 11am to 3pm.

"There will be mince pies, tea and coffee for visitors who will be able to tour the museum.

"It is an independent transport museum and we have bus, trucks and all types of delivery vehicles on display.

"These all display the legacy of road transport from across the West Midlands.