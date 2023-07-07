Black Country's Together Festival is offering wonderful family day out

In 2022 Together Festival at Dudley's Himley Park Photo:Uche Nwogwugwu

Rapper Guvna B, Tim Hughes, Birmingham's Gas Street Music and Walsall's Room 1 Project and Philippa Hanna are among the performers at the popular gathering organised by Christian network Love Black Country.

There will be music, food, creativity workshops, puppet shows, dance workshops, circus and family entertainment, youth zone with game consoles, rides and exhibition stands from 2pm-7pm in the grounds.

Together Festival manager Linsey Wildsmith said: "We're expecting over 3,000 people to come representing at least 70 local churches.

Linsey Wildsmith at Himley Hall, Dudley last year

It's set to a brilliant day, full of activities for all ages, a great value for money day out with a wonderful family atmosphere, celebrating the work of local churches in the community.

Tickets are still available and can also be bought on the gate at Himley."

Entry for adults is £5 and family ticket for two adults and up to three children £15.