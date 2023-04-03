Comedian Jack Dee and friends bringing 'Funny Beeseness' to Brierley Hill Civic

Jack Dee Photo: Rick Spleen

He will be showcasing his particular brand of deadpan humour live at the theatre on Saturday at 8pm.

His Funny Beeseness debut show features a 45-minute set alongside support acts Sol Bernstein and Ninia Benjamin, while resident host and Black Country comic Wayne Beese will be the compere.

Jack's TV career began in 32 years ago with Channel 4’s The Jack Dee Show, Jack Dee’s Saturday Night and Jack Dee’s Happy Hour. In 2004, he hosted the BAFTA-nominated Jack Dee Live at the Apollo.

In 2009 he replaced Humphrey Lyttelton as the chairman of Radio 4's I’m Sorry, I Haven’t A Clue.

Comedy partners Sol Bernstein and Ninia Benjamin are more than a support act. Sol is the oldest surviving Jewish stand-up on the circuit,while Nina, of Three Non-Blondes fame is a regular headliner at all the top comedy clubs.