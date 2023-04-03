Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Comedian Jack Dee and friends bringing 'Funny Beeseness' to Brierley Hill Civic

By Deborah HardimanDudley entertainmentPublished:

Top comedian Jack Dee is bringing his act to Brierley Hill Civic Hall this weekend.

Jack Dee Photo: Rick Spleen
Jack Dee Photo: Rick Spleen

He will be showcasing his particular brand of deadpan humour live at the theatre on Saturday at 8pm.

His Funny Beeseness debut show features a 45-minute set alongside support acts Sol Bernstein and Ninia Benjamin, while resident host and Black Country comic Wayne Beese will be the compere.

Jack's TV career began in 32 years ago with Channel 4’s The Jack Dee Show, Jack Dee’s Saturday Night and Jack Dee’s Happy Hour. In 2004, he hosted the BAFTA-nominated Jack Dee Live at the Apollo.

In 2009 he replaced Humphrey Lyttelton as the chairman of Radio 4's I’m Sorry, I Haven’t A Clue.

Comedy partners Sol Bernstein and Ninia Benjamin are more than a support act. Sol is the oldest surviving Jewish stand-up on the circuit,while Nina, of Three Non-Blondes fame is a regular headliner at all the top comedy clubs.

The show is for over 16s only. Tickets cost £28.60 and are available from 9am-5pm from the box office on 01384 573381.

Dudley entertainment
Entertainment
Deborah Hardiman

By Deborah Hardiman

@Deborahh_Star

Senior reporter for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News