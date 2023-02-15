Sam Mouzer was just given a few objects to survive in the Mojave Desert for 21 days

Sam Mouzer was dropped in to one of the least hospitable places on earth, the Mojave Desert in New Mexico, without clothes and had to dodge rattle-snakes, bears and mountain lions to find civilisation in the show.

The 38-year-old father-of-two was the only Briton on the show, which is airing in America on the Discovery Channel on Sunday and should be available in the UK the week after.

Sam Mouzer with the knife that was made for him for the show by a survival specialist

Sam asked to wear his Black Country flag when dropped blindfolded into the desert for the filming of the show last August.

He told the Express & Star: "The producers told me they thought I would be wearing an England flag but I told them 'you don't know where I'm from, I'm Black Country through and through'.

"It is an experience I will never forget, I cannot talk about it much before the show is on the television but... normally people are on the show for 45 minutes, but mine was the season premiere and it lasted two hours."

Naked and Afraid is one of the most popular shows on American TV

The hit show pushes contestants to the limit, giving them just a few items to survive in jungles or deserts and 21 days to find their way to safety without giving into the temptation to call for a rescue.

Sam said: "It was really tough - I've got the scars to prove it, there were rattlesnakes, bears, mountain lions as well as the struggle of trying to find shelter and food every day.

"They blindfold you as they don't want you to know where you are going and then you are inserted 'butt naked' and given a map and told to find your partner, then you're followed around by the camera crew in silence.

Sam Mouzer is the star of Naked and Afraid's season opener

"It takes a bit of getting used to.

"The premise of the show was 'Welcome to America' so my partner was a famous survivalist woman from Austria called Survival Lilly and they wanted to see how we Europeans would get on in one of the most dangerous places in America.

"I think we shocked them, how well we did."

Sam and his survival partner in the great plains of New Mexico

Sam has now settled back into life as a mental health support worker and living with partner Elle and his two boys, aged 12 and 20.

Elle said: "I am just glad he is back in one piece, I am just happy he did it and survived it. I will be watching on TV like everyone else to see how he got on."