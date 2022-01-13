Notification Settings

First look inside brand new Dudley leisure centre

By Eleanor Lawson

Dudley's new Duncan Edwards Leisure Centre has allowed a sneak peak inside before it opens to the public on January 24.

Councillor Simon Phipps explores the immersive cycling experience.
Boasting an array of facilities, it's an exciting new arrival for the Black Country, featuring state-of-the-art equipment.

At the heart of the centre is the 25 metre swimming pool with eight lanes, meanwhile a teaching pool with spectator area will provide support for anyone taking their first plunge into the water.

Les Mills studio one
The centre's new 25 metre swimming pool

There's also a four-court sports hall suitable for badminton and indoor football.

But the real star of the show is the immersive cycle studio - the first in the Black Country.

The Duncan Edwards Leisure Cente gym
Planet Play will bring out-of-this-world excitement to younger visitors

Immersive cycling provides a digitally-created world for cyclists, giving them the power to ride through any environment in the world, or beyond.

Instead of staring at the numbers steadily going up on a screen, participants could be transported to beaches, jungles, or far-away lands, although yt's yet to be revealed exactly which digital utopias you could be taken to.

Councillor Simon Phipps tries out the wellness suite
Dudley's new £18million Duncan Edwards leisure centre, opening this month

There's also a 100-station gym and two exercise studios.

Dudley Council is running an offer of a 12-month membership for the price of 10 - at £320 or 90p a day. For more information call 01384 812800.

The new leisure centre is part of a £1 billion investment in the town which includes a new Midland Metro extension, very light rail innovation centre, and a university campus.

Councillor Simon Phipps, cabinet member responsible for leisure centres, said: “This is a once in a generation development, in fact, I wasn’t even born the last time we built a leisure centre in the borough.

“In that respect it really is a state of the art complex boasting some of the most advanced training facilities out there.

“I’m a member of our leisure centres and I have to say the facilities on offer are some of the most impressive I’ve ever seen in both the public and private sector.”

