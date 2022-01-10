Black Country Living Museum chief 'very grateful' for OBE reward

Andrew Lovett. Photo: BCLM

Andrew Lovett, chair of the Association of Independent Museums (AIM), received the accolade for services to cultural heritage amid Covid-19.

He was awarded the OBE in the latest New Year Honours announcements for his work through AIM to help independent museums across the UK.

Mr Lovett said: "When I was elected as Chair of the Association of Independent Museums (AIM) in 2019, I wanted to repay the trust the Board of AIM had placed in me by doing the very best I could to help our members – independent museums and heritage sites – to prosper and deliver for their communities.

"The pandemic created a crisis for museums and heritage sites, with many facing bankruptcy. At that time I characterised the alternative to swift public-sector investment as “a messy fire-sale of assets, people’s lives, and their communities.

"Public-sector support has enabled independent museums, including Black Country Living Museum, not just to survive but to thrive so they can deliver a long-term return on investment for visitors.

"This honour simply reflects the value people attach to their museums. I am very grateful for, and humbled by, the appreciation shown for the part I have been privileged to play in supporting our members and the work they do for our cultural heritage."

Lisa Ollerhead, AIM director, added: "(I'm) so pleased to see Andrew recognised for his extensive services to museums and culture, and particularly the role he and AIM played in supporting, representing and protecting the sector during Covid."