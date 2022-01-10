Black Country Living Museum chief 'very grateful' for OBE reward

Andrew Lovett, chair of the Association of Independent Museums (AIM), received the accolade for services to cultural heritage amid Covid-19.
He was awarded the OBE in the latest New Year Honours announcements for his work through AIM to help independent museums across the UK.
Mr Lovett said: "When I was elected as Chair of the Association of Independent Museums (AIM) in 2019, I wanted to repay the trust the Board of AIM had placed in me by doing the very best I could to help our members – independent museums and heritage sites – to prosper and deliver for their communities.
"The pandemic created a crisis for museums and heritage sites, with many facing bankruptcy. At that time I characterised the alternative to swift public-sector investment as “a messy fire-sale of assets, people’s lives, and their communities.
"Public-sector support has enabled independent museums, including Black Country Living Museum, not just to survive but to thrive so they can deliver a long-term return on investment for visitors.
"This honour simply reflects the value people attach to their museums. I am very grateful for, and humbled by, the appreciation shown for the part I have been privileged to play in supporting our members and the work they do for our cultural heritage."
Lisa Ollerhead, AIM director, added: "(I'm) so pleased to see Andrew recognised for his extensive services to museums and culture, and particularly the role he and AIM played in supporting, representing and protecting the sector during Covid."
Other OBE recipients in the region include Staffordshire Olympian Adam Peaty, from Uttoxeter, who has been made an OBE for services to swimming.