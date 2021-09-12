Popular period night returns to Black Country museum

A previous Peaky Blinders event at the museum

The Black Country Living Museum welcomed in guests on Saturday, September 11 to enjoy a 1920s-style evening of music, food and drink in the manner of the popular television show.

The Peaky Blinders nights had been a popular feature of the museum before the start of the coronavirus pandemic and the museum has started the nights up again, with people encouraged to dress up in their 1920s best.

The weekend of events allowed people to place bets in the Racing Tent, try their luck at the casino, listen to music by the Destroyers and Kal's Katz and visit locations around the site where the show was filmed.

There was also a range of period food and drink on offer in the bars and even an opportunity to get a close razor shave from the onsite barbers.

Head of audiences and communications Grant Bird said the return of the events after nearly two years had been a wonderful moment for the museum and for everyone attending.

He said: "It's amazing to be able to put this back on again as there has been a real appetite and demand for it, with the museum hosting Charlie's yard, one of the most iconic locations in the series.

"It's great to be able to open our doors back up again and to know that people are safe and not have the restrictions in place any more.