Pawtrait Pets: Enter your pet photo for the chance to win £500!

Pets have proven a real lifesaver during lockdown as they remained loyally by our sides providing much-needed companionship.

During the past six months, we have spent more time with our furry friends than ever before.

And now it’s time to celebrate this special bond with our pets with the return of the Express & Star’s Pawtrait Pets competition.

Scroll down for the entry form and full terms and conditions

We launched this contest for the first time last year and we were inundated with more than 900 pictures of your wonderful companions.

Now, we are inviting pet owners to submit their favourite picture of their pet to be in with a chance of walking away with up to £500 in prize money.

To celebrate our special bond with our pets we want to see your best photos – or Pawtraits – of the animals that are part of your family. They can be easily uploaded online and all pets are welcome – no matter how small, furry or funny.

Photos of your pets can be submitted from Monday, October 5 until 5pm on Sunday, October 18 2020.

All the pawtraits of your precious pets will feature in a supplement in the Express & Star on Wednesday, November 4 2020.

From there you will have the opportunity to vote for the pet that you think has the perfect portrait by sending in voting tokens which will be printed in the Express & Star daily from Wednesday, November 4, 2020 until Saturday, November 28, 2020.

The overall winner of the competition will win the coveted title of the Express & Star’s most popular Pawtrait Pet of the year – as well as £500 in prize money to either splash on your beloved companion or yourselves.

So, get your cameras at the ready and get snapping!

Pawtrait Pets 2020 Terms and Conditions

By entering this competition, the entrant agrees that they have read and understood the terms and conditions associated with “Pawtrait Pets” and agrees to have their pet’s photograph published in the Express & Star newspaper both in print and online.

Entries are invited between Monday, October 5, 2020 and the closing date of 5pm on Sunday, October 18, 2020. Online entry only.

All entries require upload of a recent colour photograph of your pet. Only one pet can appear on each image submitted. Do not include people on the photograph only the pet you are entering. Images should ideally be in jpeg format, be at least 200 pixels per inch and should be no bigger than 2mb.

Midland News Association supports the prevention of cruelty to animals and in no way seeks to encourage readers to submit photographs or images which might endanger the wellbeing of animals and we reserve the right not to publish inappropriate pictures.

Photographs submitted to enter the competition must be a single work of original material taken by the entrant and not have been published elsewhere. Photographs must not contain obscene, provocative, defamatory, sexually explicit, or otherwise objectionable or inappropriate content. Entrants warrant that they own the copyright. Whilst copyright remains with entrants, by entering the competition, each entrant grants a worldwide licence to Midland News Association to feature any or all of the submitted photographs in any of their publications or websites connected with this competition.

By submitting a picture, the entrant warrants they are the owner of the pet with full responsibility for the animal. Pictures of wild animals will not be permitted to enter. The Editors decision is final on which pets will be accepted into the promotion.

Proof of submission is not proof of receipt.

Entries will not be accepted without full contact details.

Employees of Midland News Association their families and anyone professionally connected to the promotion are not eligible to enter or vote.

All entrants into this promotion must reside within the circulation area of the Express & Star at the time of entry into the competition. Contact the newspaper for details.

Failure of entrants to send in a suitable image or to follow any of the published rules may result in entrants’ exclusion from the competition.

Winners may be required to participate in in-paper/online publicity within any Midland News Association newspaper title.

Midland News Association reserves the right to change or withdraw this promotion at any time.

Supplement

Approved photo entries will appear within the Pawtrait Pets supplement planned to be published in the Shropshire Star on Wednesday, November 4 2020. Supplement date may be subject to change and additional supplements may be required dependent on number of entries received. Entries may also appear online at expressandstar.com and relevant social media pages associated with the newspaper.

Each photo will appear with the pet’s name and will be allocated its own unique voting code, which will be published alongside.

Midland News Association accepts no responsibility for any error, misprint or omission in the printing of an entrant’s details/photograph. Although every effort will be made to ensure all entrants’ photographs are published and are of the highest quality, in the event of any unforeseen circumstances where they do not appear, no compensation will be offered. It should be noted that pictures re-produced on newsprint are not of the original quality. Midland News Association reserves the right to refuse to print or request a new image in the event that the image provided is not suitable or deemed inappropriate for in-paper and other media use.

No responsibility is accepted for entries which are lost, delayed or images not fully uploaded. Images submitted which are deemed to be below print quality may be excluded from the competition.

Voting

Readers will be able to vote for their favourite pet photo by using voting tokens published in the Express & Star from Wednesday, November 4, 2020 until Saturday, November 28, 2020.

Special voting tokens may be published throughout the voting period which give the readers access to multiple votes, see the Express & Star for details. Each voting coupon will be clearly marked to specify the number of votes. Dates of publication of multiple vote coupons may not be revealed in advance.

Voting coupons may not be published every day during this period. In the event a voting coupon does not appear in paper on any given date due to a misprint and has been publicised in advance or on the front page of the same newspaper, then the newspaper masthead on the front-page will be accepted as a single vote accompanied with the relevant unique voting code.

Readers of the publication may vote for their favourite pet photo using the published in-paper voting tokens as many times as they like and for as many pets as they choose, providing they are using original voting coupons as published in the Express & Star newspaper; no photocopies will be accepted.

Readers can only vote for one pet on any single voting coupon.

Voting coupons do not need to be posted individually, we welcome votes posted in batches. Voting coupons should be posted to the address published on the voting coupon.

Correct postage should be attached to any voting coupons sent via post in order to guarantee arrival before the closing date.

All votes will require readers to use the Pawtrait Pets unique voting code number attributed to each pet. Unique voting codes can be found in the published Pawtrait Pets supplement and on any accompanying website (where appropriate). Any votes received with an incorrect, missing or illegible unique voting code will not be counted.

The Express & Star accepts no responsibility for any votes that do not arrive in time, or do not arrive at all for any reason including incorrect postage and these votes will not be counted.

No responsibility is accepted for any votes which are invalid, inaccurate, damaged, lost or mislaid for whatever reason and proof of posting will not be accepted as proof of delivery.

Closing date for all votes is 5pm on Friday, December 3 2020. Any votes received after this date will not be counted.

There is no limit to the number of times an individual can vote for each pet by post using an official voting token published inside the Express & Star.

Votes will be counted and independently verified. No correspondence will be entered into. The total number of votes for each entrant will not be disclosed unless published in the newspaper.

Prizes