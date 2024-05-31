Fantasy and horror bar opening in Birmingham inspired by Stranger Things & Wednesday Addams

Merlin's at Martineau Place is being opened by horror loving couple Martin Fox and Ella Tuta.

It is set to open on August 3.

The venue is inspired by the realms of Wednesday Addams, Stranger Things, Beetlejuice and other iconic horror films and characters.

The ground floor cafe and restaurant will serve unique dishes from its own Hell's Kitchen.

The first floor bar and cocktail lounge will offer a devilish dash of theatre and a fog-filled atmosphere for adults.

It will be an over-18s only space after 6pm with played and live music until 2am on Fridays and Saturdays.

"Merlin's is more than just a place to eat and drink; it's a spine-tingling experience that will leave you wanting more" said Martin Fox, founder and director of Merlin's. "We wanted to create a venue that transports our guests into a world of fantasy and horror, where every visit is filled with excitement and intrigue. From our unique themed menu offerings to our creatively chilling themed decor, every detail at Merlin's has been carefully crafted to provide a positively horrifying experience."

There will be spooky cocktails and Merlin's will host a variety of special events.