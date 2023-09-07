Daniel all set for charity karaoke busking for children's hospital

Wednesbury's Daniel Noon will be taking part in a karaoke at New Street Station in aid of Birmingham Children's Hospital....

On Saturday, railway customer services assistant Daniel Noon will be setting up his mic at Birmingham's New Street Station, where he works, to entertain passengers and raise cash at the same time.

Daniel, 29, of Manorhouse Road, Wednesbury, and DJ Bryan Kennedy will be performing near the ticket office in return for donations to the Birmingham Children's Hospital Charity.

The former Wood Green Academy pupil, said: "Every December I help the Blood Bikes to deliver gifts at the hospital and I thought I'd do something to raise some much-needed money for the families. I've got a full list of songs by my favourite singers.

"People can come and sing along with us or just give us a donation."

They will be providing the entertainment from 12.30pm-5pm on Saturday.