Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Line of Duty could return for three-part special

By Sunil MiddaBirmingham entertainmentPublished: Comments

Hit BBC drama Line of Duty is reported to be returning in a three-part special, to give fans of the show the climax they wanted.

Ted Hastings, Line of Duty
Ted Hastings, Line of Duty

The Sun claimed on Thursday morning that stars Adrian Dunbar, Vicky McClure and Martin Compston are on board for the three-part BBC special.

*Spoiler Alert*

Around 13 million tuned into the sixth series finale, but viewers were left feeling that it was more an anti-climax after learning that Det Supt Ian Buckells, played by Nigel Boyle, was the elusive mastermind with links to organised crime.

Fans of the show were left thinking if the ending or if creator Jed Mercurio, who grew up in Cannock, had other plans, following nine years of nail-biting storylines.

Series of the hit show was filmed in the West Midlands.

If the series is confirmed, the final three parts could possibly be shown on TV screens as early as next Christmas.

The Express and Star has contacted the BBC for a response, but they declined to comment.

Birmingham entertainment
Entertainment
Sunil Midda

By Sunil Midda

Trainee Reporter

Trainee digital reporter at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News