Shy FX, Rodigan and friends set to light up Saturday night at the Forum

Shy FX

And has suddenly got cool friends like Shy FX and David Rodigan to show off.

The old Hummingbird could have been another live venue consigned to the history books but now is back and is fast becoming the life and soul of Birmingham's party.

This weekend two legendary acts are performing together in Dale End, and have brought along their mate whose song arguably defines their youth for a generation of commercial jungalists.

Either Shy FX and David Rodigan could headline but music lovers will want to be on time for General Levy, just for that Incredible moment.

But hang on, Trojan Sound System and Channel One are coming too, there is a reason the night will carry on until 5am. Those two sound systems have made many a memory entwining dub, ska, and whatever beat they feel like.

This Saturday night, for a certain type of music aficionado, could easily be the best night's live music of 2022 so far, and will be hard pushed to be beaten for the rest of it.

After all, Rodigan alone would be a great night.

David Rodigan

The Forum installed one of the best pyrotechnics systems in the country and quietly have been packing the crowds in with a roster of performers which are both cutting edge and nostalgic.

Not in a watching Sonia from a deckchair in stately home nostalgia, or being charged through the nose in the reflected neon light of an arena where half an 80s band's notes still fall flat but in a "blimey, I've pulled a muscle rocking my socks off" way. Where you walk out sweating surprised both the artist and you can roll back the years to a time when you never dreamt of booking a taxi home for a certain time.

Shy FX's finger prints are over so many classic 90s and noughties tunes, drum and bass, jungle and garage. Shy FX kept ahead of the music curve bending it in a way which made following it feel natural when it was anything but.

And who plays a Shy FX remix better than most DJs, well its Jamaica's version of John Barnes and every other brilliant sporting and musical import from the special island we class as our own, by the law of averages, one day Blighty was going to export something good to them.

And David Rodigan is that export. You do not succeed in the dance halls of Kingston unless you can win a battle or two. A record clash or three. His popularity over there for so long surpassed his following over here.

But now Rodigan has ended up on Radio 2 and even accepted an MBE, so Saturday will see, if he still has that needle aggression to set the Original Nuttahs' free.

Who Knows what will be the moment of Saturday night, well, I reckon it will be when Rodigan plays the Shy FX remix of Protoje - Who Knows feat Chronixx.

But if this kind of music, and these kind of artists are your thing, then Saturday at the Forum is unmissable.