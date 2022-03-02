X Factor winner Sam Bailey on her role as Mrs Potts in Beauty and the Beast musical

Sam Bailey playing the role of Mrs Potts

Playing the role of Mrs Potts, a huge star of the show, is X Factor winner Sam Bailey, herself a working mum, just like her character.

“I miss my kids, but the world of Zoom calls has meant that I can be in touch with them all the time when I am on tour. I can be putting my make-up on in my dressing room whilst watching them having dinner and doing their homework,” she laughed.

Sam has a kind and motherly demeanour and a friendly, open personality which puts everyone at ease.

“I am motherly both on stage and off,” she laughed. “I have what I call “Mrs Potts’ First Aid Box,” which is actually a tin full of sweets for anyone who needs a pick-up during a two-day show!”

The Disney fantasy means that every night the audience is full of little ones in appealing outfits, but it is not just children who adore Beauty and the Beast.

“It’s lovely to look out into the audience and see adults dressed up as characters,” Sam told me. “We get hen parties where the bride is dressed as Belle and engaged couples dressed as the title characters; it’s so romantic” she said.

Sam continued “Beauty and the Beast is a wonderful story with such a message too.”

The creative team behind the show is very impressive. Sam admitted there are some huge names involved, including Matt West, the original Choreographer/Director, Tim Rice, lyricist, and Thomas Schumaker who is the Head of Disney Theatrical Group, all of whom she has met.

Sam auditioned no less than five times for the role of Mrs Potts, and it was a tough process.

“There was some stiff competition,” she said, “but, in the end I am proud that I got it on my own merit, as the casting team were all American and they didn’t know who I was.”

The most iconic song of the show is of course Beauty and the Beast, which begins with the immortal line “Tale as old as time.” Sam is immensely proud to be the character who sings it, although said it is stressful too.

“As I get older, I have moments when my mind goes blank, and every night I worry about that song because you cannot make a mistake because everyone knows the words, so, it must be perfect,” said Sam. “It is an absolute pleasure to sing though.”

Sam will be making her West End debut as part of the UK tour at the London Palladium. “I have played the Palladium before, in a one-night concert in 1999,” she said, “so I feel as if I have come full circle.”

Sam has no idea what will come after Beauty and the Beast but is hopeful for more work in the West End.

“Top of my list is Madame Thenardier in Les Misérables,” she said.

And although that character is the complete antithesis of Mrs Potts, the role would offer this modest, unassuming star the chance to show everyone just how good a dramatic and comedy actor she is, and that singing is not her only talent.

Catch Beauty and the Beast at the Birmingham Hippodrome from tomorrow to March 26. There is a relaxed performance on March 15 at 1.30pm for those with learning difficulties, autism, and any form of disability which means the audience member is more comfortable in a relaxed environment.