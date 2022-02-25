By order of the Peaky Blinders: Hundreds turn out for premiere of final series

Photo: John Hipkiss

Hundreds of fans braved the cold in 1920s attire to cheer on stars of the show at Cineworld, Broad Street.

Despite leading men Cillian Murphy, Stephen Graham and Tom Hardy not in attendance, the red carpet event on Thursday night was still the must-have ticket of the year.

Natasha O'Keeffe attending the premiere for the sixth, and final, series of Peaky Blinders at Cineworld, in Birmingham. Photo: Jacob King/PA Wire

Creator of the show Steven Knight led the cast down the red carpet as fans chanted characters' names and demanded autographs.

He said: "This series is not the end, but it is the start of something new."

Harry Kirton attending the premiere for the sixth, and final, series of Peaky Blinders at Cineworld, in Birmingham. Photo: Jacob King/PA Wire

The Brummie spoke to fans about the prospect of a forthcoming film and how much the series meant to him, knowing the city it was based on had embraced the drama.

More than 55,000 people applied for tickets for the premiere of the hour-long episode but fewer than 200 got to see the first episode of the last series which airs on Sunday night.

Wolverhampton Olympic champion Denise Lewis was on the red carpet and spoke of her love for the show.

Former Olympian Denise Lewis. Photo: Jonathan Hipkiss

She said: "I did not want to get involved in all the hype. But once I watched the show I was so hooked, it is so glamorous, and I love all the various costumes the female characters wear.

"It is great the series has become so much of a global hit and I cannot wait to find out what happens next."

Natasha O'Keeffe and Steven Knight attending the premiere for the sixth, and final, series of Peaky Blinders at Cineworld, in Birmingham. Photo Jacob King/PA Wire

Peaky Blinders star and poet Benjamin Zephaniah told the Express & Star he gets recognised across the world because of the series.

He said: "I have people in America, Vietnam and in South America who come up to me because of Peaky Blinders.

Benjamin Zephaniah. Photo: Jonathan Hipkiss

"Birmingham and the West Midlands was known for exporting manufacturing but I am delighted it is now known for exporting its stories and drama through Steven Knight.

"But most of all, as we can see by how many people are here, I love how Birmingham has embraced Peaky Blinders.

Jay Blades from The Repair Shop. Photo: Jonathan Hipkiss

"I love how there is a candidate in the Erdington by-election who is standing as a Peaky Blinder and is championing mental health.