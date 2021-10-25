Nigel Benn and Chris Eubank to discuss iconic title fight at city show

Benn and Eubank exchange blows during their famous fight at the Birmingham NEC in 1990. Credit: David Jones/PA Wire

The boxing legends will lift the lid on the stories behind their November 1990 showdown in Birmingham, which is widely regarded as one of the most dramatic fights of all time.

As part of the Trilogy Tour, the long-time rivals will for the first time in public discuss the epic clash and the history behind it.

They will talk about the pressures of promoting the fight, the media clamour and the tactics that were employed both inside and outside the ring.

The Hate Game with Benn and Eubank will be hosted by ShowFighter and Goldstar Promotions and takes place on November 13 at The Eastside Rooms, Birmingham.

Dave Purcell, director of Midlands based ShowFighter, said: "Having grown up watching these giants of British boxing it is such an honour to be able to host them.

"Being local guys, we at ShowFighter are relishing the chance to show them what Birmingham is all about. This will truly be a night not to miss for all fight fans."