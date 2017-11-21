Two more Birmingham dates announced for Peter Kay

But the extra shows at Arena Birmingham will take place more than a YEAR after his previously announced gigs.

The funnyman sent the internet into meltdown last week when tickets for his first tour in eight years went on sale.

Ten dates at the 15,000 Genting Arena in April and May next year (2018) sold out within minutes.

And that unprecedented demand has sparked two more gigs being announced – but they won't take place until May 24 and 25, 2019, just over a year after the previously announced dates.

Ticket sellers faced a backlash from Kay's fans after the first batch of tickets went on the market.

Within minutes of the gigs selling out, tickets appeared on secondary ticketing sites at heavily inflated prices.

Some people waited more than 90 minutes to get through to a message that they would not be able to buy tickets. Or their computers just froze.

In Birmingham prices ranged from £39.49 to £109.84 – but some tickets were later listed on eBay for more than £700.

Kay's last tour in 2010, which still officially ranks with the Guinness Book of World Records as the biggest selling comedy tour of all time, played to over 1.2 million people.

The star said: “I really miss it. I know how lucky I am to be making television series and have really loved these past few years working on Car Share but I miss doing stand-up.

"As terrifying as it is, when it works there's nothing more fun and exciting.

"Plus, a lot has happened in the last eight years, with Trump, Twitter and my Nan getting her front bush trimmed at the age of 96. I can't wait to get back up on stage.”

Tickets for the new 2019 Arena Birmingham dates went on general sale at 10am this morning (weds nov22). They are available from theticketfactory.com or by calling 0844 33 88 222.

Tickets are priced from £39.40 to £61.40.