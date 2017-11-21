More Birmingham dates announced for Peter Kay

Thousands of fans have flocked to snap up tickets for his shows in Birmingham next year, with many left disappointed as they sold out so quickly, despite extra dates already being added to the tour.

He is at the Genting Arena on April 21 to 23 and 27 to 28 and May 1, 2 and 5 to 7.

Now he has announced he will return to the city to play Arena Birmingham in 2019, on May 24 and 25.

Kay's last tour in 2010, which still officially ranks with the Guinness Book of World Records as the biggest selling comedy tour of all time, played to over 1.2 million people.

Tickets for the new 2019 Arena Birmingham dates are on general sale from 10am tomorrow (22) from www.theticketfactory.com or by calling 0844 33 88 222.