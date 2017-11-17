From The Jam - starring Bruce Foxton - coming to Birmingham

Featuring tracks such as A Town Called Malice, Just Who Is The 5 O Clock Hero and Precious, The Gift is often cited as being one of The Jam’s finest albums.

Released in 1982, it was the band’s last studio album and spent 25 weeks in the UK album chart.

On Sunday November 19, From The Jam featuring original Jam member Bruce Foxton along with Russell Hastings will perform sections from the classic album at the O2 Institute in Birmingham as well as a selection of hand-picked songs from the back catalogue of The Jam.

This is a one-off, never to be repeated show in celebration of the 35th anniversary of the album.

Tickets are on sale now costing £25.31 with support coming from The Deep Six.

