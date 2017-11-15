Peaky Blinders is back tonight! Find out how this Brummie actor has given his top tips to the show's stars

And viewers can be reassured that the show's accents should be authentic – because a young Brummie actor is correcting the way his colleagues speak.

Harry Kirton, who is the only person on the show from Birmingham, has said he is doing his bit to keep the other actors' accents genuine.

Peaky has filmed at venues across the country, but notably writer Steven Knight classes Dudley's Black Country Living Museum as the show's spiritual home.

Harry, who plays 18-year-old Finn Shelby, said: "People come to me asking if they're saying it right. I say 'no, sorry'.

"Helen McCrory, who plays Polly Gray, does it sometimes, even though she doesn't need any tips whatsoever.

"She'll say 'Harry, legit, does that sound okay?'

"Sometimes she'll just ask me to speak some lines then she'll be 'Right, I've got it'."

Harry, who won his part aged 15, returns alongside star names including Cillian Murphy for the new series which is set in the 1920s.

Harry said he has effectively grown up on the show – balancing his acting alongside schoolwork.

The 19-year-old said: "It's been a learning curve. This year I've really taken on this role.

"Before, it was like two lives – schoolwork and other things pulling me in one direction and acting in the other.

"The others really helped me.

"They have pages and pages of knowledge in their heads so they can just be like, boom...knowledge page.

"'Here you go Harry, have that, you can think about that'.

"I'm always asking questions, having conversations with them. I'm sure they get quite fed up with it but I'm like 'sorry, I have to learn'."

Harry has recently moved to London, but said he has not forgotten his roots.

He said: "I'm definitely a Brummie boy but London suits me. Me and London are friends. London gets me.

"But I'm more attached to Peaky because I'm a Brummie. It's nice there's history about my home city that I get to be part of."

*The new series begins tonight at 9pm on BBC Two.