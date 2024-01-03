Alton Towers spa closes with loss of 10 jobs

The on-site spa shut at the end of 2023.

As many of the affected staff as possible will be reassigned to other roles said bosses.

Guests with bookings are being refunded or provided with alternative options at the resort.

It has not yet been revealed what will take the place of the spa.

A spokesperson said: “After careful consideration, we have taken the difficult decision to close the spa located on-site.

“This was a difficult decision but one we feel is essential for the future growth and development of the resort.

The spa, which was open all year round and available to non-hotel and park guests, launched in 2003 and was attached to the Alton Towers Hotel. It was previously a pirate-themed pool.

Its facilities included nine treatment rooms, a steam room, a tepidarium, saunas, multi-sensory showers, foot reflexology baths and a swimming pool with whirlpool and jacuzzi.