Sandbox VR

Sandbox VR has opened the new location in Grand Central, Birmingham, where guests can socialise in style, playing VR games and enjoy cocktails made from Toni, the robotic bartender.

The new site is the company's largest venue globally, with bookings available from the via the Sandbox website.

Up to six players are collectively immersed as if they were living inside a movie or game, experiencing a full spectrum of adrenaline-fuelled emotions as they enter worlds of swashbuckling pirates, zombie apocalypses, or soar above the clouds in a space elevator.

Harnessing a gear change in technological advances, powered by a new generation of Hollywood motion capture cameras and technology, guests can interact with one another in a game built for competitive socialising.

Experiencing touch, vibration, and motion, it’s a social gaming adventure unmatched by any other VR destination.

Sandbox VR is the fastest growing destination-based VR startup with 32+ global locations.

The newly-opened site is the second in the UK, along with the London branch.

Andy Scanlon, Head of Sandbox UK & Ireland says: “Following our successful launch in London, we wanted to kick off our expansion across the UK and Ireland by launching our latest site in the UK’s second city. It will be the biggest ever Sandbox VR to date.

“As the West Midlands best-connected retail and leisure destination, Bullring & Grand Central is the ideal location to launch our second UK site. We can’t wait to bring our mind-expanding adventures to this amazing market.”

After playing, all guests are invited to socialise in comfort as they watch their experience highlights whilst enjoying a cocktail made by the UK’s first permanent robotic bartender, created by Italian design company Makr Shakr. “Toni” the robotic genius can serve up to 80 drinks per hour, performing complex motions such as shaking, stirring, and muddling. It can even dance!

Toni delivers a totally unique cocktail and mocktail experience. For those worried about robots taking over the world, fear not, there is also a fully functional human bar serving up a variety of refreshments for those needing a drink after slaying zombies or fighting pirates.

The Birmingham venue also has a dedicated area that can be hired for private events, be it corporate parties, or with family and friends.